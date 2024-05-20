Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Stock Position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RECS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 80,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,223. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $543.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RECS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.