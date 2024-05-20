Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after acquiring an additional 752,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after acquiring an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after acquiring an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total value of $4,733,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,499 shares of company stock worth $184,795,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.61. 3,478,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

