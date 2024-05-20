Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 266 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 575.2% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,509,000 after purchasing an additional 126,857 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.0% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.8% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 64,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,104,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,142,504. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $471.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

