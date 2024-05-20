Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 23 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,985,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $466.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,448,688 shares of company stock valued at $658,248,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

