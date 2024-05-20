Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. 8,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 18,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Quorum Information Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.80. The stock has a market cap of C$50.74 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Get Quorum Information Technologies alerts:

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.92 million for the quarter. Quorum Information Technologies had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 0.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0300188 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quorum Information Technologies

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.