Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.1%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
