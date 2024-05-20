Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Up 0.1%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 7,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

