Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 3,107 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. The stock had a trading volume of 682,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,254. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.