Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 44 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 46 ($0.58). 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.59).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.01. The company has a market capitalization of £10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -143.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Shearwater Group Company Profile

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

