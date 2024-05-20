The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,758 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $53,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $168.34. The stock has a market cap of $395.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.