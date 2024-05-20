The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 79.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 95,575 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,140,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,337 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 101,326 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

TJX stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,053,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,163. The firm has a market cap of $110.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

