Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Blankinship & Foster LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blankinship & Foster LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $24,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.85. The firm has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $254.65 and a fifty-two week high of $352.70.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

