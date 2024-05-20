W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Purchases 237 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
V stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.73. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
