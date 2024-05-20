WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. 13,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 109,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 55.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

