WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Trading Down 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.13 and last traded at $49.13. 13,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 27,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.
The stock has a market capitalization of $349.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
