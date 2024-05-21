1,386 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15,763.3% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.53. 105,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,174. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

