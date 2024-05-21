1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 183 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.