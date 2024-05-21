1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 82,404 Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 82,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,469,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.19% of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $704,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.80. 1,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $192.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.74.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

