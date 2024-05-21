1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth $6,811,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ASML by 8.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $14.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $925.27. 746,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,611. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $937.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $844.42. The firm has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

