1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,584 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 1.3% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $13,510,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of IWB traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,274. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $291.99.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
