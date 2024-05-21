1900 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,537 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,592. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

