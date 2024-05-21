1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 266,857 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,456,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,892,000 after purchasing an additional 231,636 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 170,642 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 778,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 231,306 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

