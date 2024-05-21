1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

FDL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.78. 354,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,836. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

