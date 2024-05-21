1900 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.42. 692,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,318. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

