1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $44.56 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $44,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% during the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.78. 251,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,576. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.07 and its 200 day moving average is $53.39. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

