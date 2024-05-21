1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $20,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 153,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,788. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

