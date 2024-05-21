1900 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $127,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $303.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,498. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.54 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

