1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after buying an additional 146,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.43. 275,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $120.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

