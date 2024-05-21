1900 Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.4% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 93,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $166.25. 777,097 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.