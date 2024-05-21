1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,821,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 395.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

XMLV stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,309. The company has a market cap of $821.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $57.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

