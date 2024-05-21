1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 428 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 778,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.