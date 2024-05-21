1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 52,209 Shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,209 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAGG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.14.

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

