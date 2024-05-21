1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,146,000 after purchasing an additional 883,411 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,512,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,625,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,322,000 after acquiring an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 449.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 515,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,594,000 after acquiring an additional 421,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.17. 236,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,837. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.58. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

