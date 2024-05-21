1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 224.0% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 69.4% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in McDonald’s by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 2,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Stock Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald's

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $836,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

