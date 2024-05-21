1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,590 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. 446,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,685. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.85. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

