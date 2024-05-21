1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,966 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 93,850.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.64. 754,586 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1942 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

