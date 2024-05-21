2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Plans $0.97 Dividend

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9677 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $59.74.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.