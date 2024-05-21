2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Plans $0.97 Dividend

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.9677 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,247,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $59.74.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

