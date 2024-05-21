49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.04

49 North Resources Inc. (CVE:FNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 33000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

