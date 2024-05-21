4Thought Financial Group Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,382,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.31. The company had a trading volume of 339,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,698. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

