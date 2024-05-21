4Thought Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Evexia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 127,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 165,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,961 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.1099 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

