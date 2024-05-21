4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCO stock remained flat at $21.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 429,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0658 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.