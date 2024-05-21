4Thought Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,454,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,759.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 486,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 459,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,798. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.21 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

