500 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 1.8 %

COR traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,116. The stock has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.21.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $1,661,363.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 6,977 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $1,661,363.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,295 shares of company stock worth $17,747,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

