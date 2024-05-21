5,000 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Capital Management Associates NY

Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

