5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 1,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $343.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.53%.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

