Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 241 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PH traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $546.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,545. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.76 and a 200 day moving average of $497.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.14 and a twelve month high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

