Abbot Financial Management Inc. Buys 546 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,548. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,349. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

