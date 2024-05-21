Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.34. The stock had a trading volume of 13,442,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,830,242. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

