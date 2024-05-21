Abbot Financial Management Inc. Has $915,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.03. 211,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

