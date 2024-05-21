Abbot Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $540,178,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $231,773,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $173,120,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 16,943.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,459,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,165 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 79.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,847,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 817,351 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. UBS Group raised their target price on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 20,321 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $2,715,088.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,722.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $130.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,763,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,107. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

