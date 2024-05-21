Abbot Financial Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 35,411 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSPT. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,463,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RSPT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 253,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,413. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
