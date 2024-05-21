ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,730. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $480.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

